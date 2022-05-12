e-Paper Get App
Home / World / Saudi Aramco surpasses Apple to become world’s most valued company: Report

The company’s share rose to 46.20 riyals, bringing the market value to $2.464 trillion

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Saudi Aramco on Wednesday became world's most valuable company after surpassing Apple, reports from AFP stated.

The company’s share rose to 46.20 riyals, bringing the market value to $2.464 trillion (9.24 trillion riyals), while Apple was valued at $2.461 trillion.

The news comes as surging oil prices drove up shares and tech stocks slumped.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:31 AM IST