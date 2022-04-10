Saudi Arabia will allow a million Hajj pilgrims to visit Mecca this year

Saudi Arabia will allow one million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy city of Mecca this year for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in July, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced Saturday.

The pilgrims must be vaccinated against Covid-19, be under 65 and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of leaving for Saudi Arabia, the ministry said in a statement.

The move, while falling short of reinstating normal Hajj conditions, offered hopeful news for many Muslims outside the kingdom who have been barred from making the trip since 2019.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives. Usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

The move is a significant step toward normalcy for an annual ritual that typically draws millions of believers to the kingdom. The Hajj was severely restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020, and to 60,000 of them last year.

The number of pilgrims from each country will be capped based on quotas and other health considerations, according to the ministry. The kingdom began accepting pilgrims from abroad last August for a smaller pilgrimage that can take place any time of year, known as Umrah.

Pandemic restrictions had kept many devout Muslims from undertaking a journey required of the pious at least once during their lives, and for which many save up for years. It is a big business for companies across the Islamic world that cater to pilgrims.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad will also need to have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure for Saudi Arabia, the statement said, while health precautions will be in place in Mecca to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It is expected to take place in July this year with the numbers allowed from each country decided under a quota system.

Just a few thousand people were allowed to perform the pilgrimage in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and only 1,000 the year before that.

Before the virus emerged, some 2.5 million people would travel every year to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:13 AM IST