Satellite imagery indicates possible mass graves near Mariupol

Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private US company has said.

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine, said on Thursday that a review of images from mid-March through to mid-April indicates that expansion of the mass grave began between March 23 and 26.

The alleged mass grave is near a village called Manhush about 20km (12 miles) west of Mariupol. Maxar said there were four sections of linear rows about 85m long.

The images emerged just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it.

Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an assessment Friday.

Mariupol city council earlier issued its own statement accusing the Russians of burying civilians at the same location.

The council said the Russians were digging trenches and "using dump lorries to bring the bodies" and provided its own aerial image of the site, which it said was "already twice as large as the nearby cemetery".

The city's mayor Vadym Boichenko says tens of thousands of civilians may have been killed in Mariupol

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations by Ukraine and its Western allies that Russian troops and top Kremlin politicians are responsible for mass killings of civilians.

Earlier this month, Maxar images of the town of Bucha outside Kyiv appeared to show bodies of civilians lying in the street nearly two weeks before the Russians left the town as part of a withdrawal from northern Ukraine.

After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including Mariupol’s vital, but now badly damaged, port.

Some 2,000 Ukrainian troops, by Moscow’s estimate, have held out for weeks at the sprawling steel plant despite constant bombing by Russian forces and repeated demands for them to surrender. About 1,000 civilians are also trapped in the plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

Instead of sending troops in to finish off the defenders in a potentially bloody frontal assault, Russia apparently intends to maintain a siege of the steelworks and wait for the fighters to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.

The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ Russian Prez Vladimir Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:46 PM IST