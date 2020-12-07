Satellite equipment used in the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Iran

Tehran: Satellite equipment was used in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last last month, the spokesman for the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

Addressing a commemoration ceremony on Sunday for the scientist, who was also a professor of physics at Imam Hussein University of Tehran, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said: "Advanced electronic instruments guided by satellite were used in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh," Press TV reported.

Fakhrizadeh, head of the Iranian Defence Ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research and dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb", was targeted in a terrorist attack in the city of Absard on November 27.

President Hassan Rouhani has blamed Israel for the scientist's killing, adding that the assassination would not slow down the Iran's nuclear programme.

Rouhani also said Iran would retaliate over the killing at a time of its choosing.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also called for the "punishing" of the perpetrators of the attack "and those who commanded it".

Last week, the Iranian administration said the Intelligence Ministry had identified the individuals involved in the assassination.