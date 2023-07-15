San Francisco: Indian-Americans Stage Rally Supporting India After Khalistani Attack On Consulate

A number of Indian Americans from in and around San Francisco came out in support of India as they held a peaceful rally in front of Indian Consulate in San Francisco against the recent attempt by separatist Khalistani people to put the Indian diplomatic mission on fire and damage it. Indian Americans described it as an act of terrorist and demanded that those responsible for it be bought to Justice. | PTI

Scores of Indian Americans held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate here to express solidarity with India following a recent attempted arson at the diplomatic facility by Khalistan supporters.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It was the second such act of violence within months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A large number of Indian Americans from in and around San Francisco came out in support of India this week as they held a peaceful rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco against the recent act of violence.

The protesters described it as an act of terrorism act and demanded that those responsible for violence be brought to justice.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the Consulate here on Thursday and met Indian diplomats and officials at the mission.

India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for bilateral relations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The "radical, extremist Khalistani ideology" is not good for India or its partner countries such as the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New Delhi early this month.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed those flags.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)