San Francisco: Gallery owner seen spraying homeless woman, shouts on her to move; VIDEO goes viral | Twitter video screengrab

In a viral video from San Francisco, a man is seen spraying water on a homeless woman with a pipe. The man, who is seen casually leaning over his gate while spraying the homeless person is reportedly an art gallery owner.

In the video the man is standing across from the woman with a hose and is seen spraying water on her. The woman is disturbed and is heard crying out in displeasure. She is also seen gesturing him to stop as she gets drenched. The man shouts on her and asks her to move. He is heard saying, "Hey, just move, move, move ok. Are you going to move.."

Watch the video here:

Man defends his actions

As per a foxnews report, when confronted about his ruthless actions, the man defended himself by saying that the woman was 'violent'. The man identified as Collier Gwin, owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in San Francisco's Financial District also said that people in the neighbourhood had already tried helping her.

