e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSan Francisco: Gallery owner seen spraying homeless woman, shouts on her to move; VIDEO goes viral

San Francisco: Gallery owner seen spraying homeless woman, shouts on her to move; VIDEO goes viral

The woman is disturbed and is heard crying out in displeasure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
San Francisco: Gallery owner seen spraying homeless woman, shouts on her to move; VIDEO goes viral | Twitter video screengrab
Follow us on

In a viral video from San Francisco, a man is seen spraying water on a homeless woman with a pipe. The man, who is seen casually leaning over his gate while spraying the homeless person is reportedly an art gallery owner.

In the video the man is standing across from the woman with a hose and is seen spraying water on her. The woman is disturbed and is heard crying out in displeasure. She is also seen gesturing him to stop as she gets drenched. The man shouts on her and asks her to move. He is heard saying, "Hey, just move, move, move ok. Are you going to move.."

Watch the video here:

Man defends his actions

As per a foxnews report, when confronted about his ruthless actions, the man defended himself by saying that the woman was 'violent'. The man identified as Collier Gwin, owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in San Francisco's Financial District also said that people in the neighbourhood had already tried helping her.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor among 2 nabbed for killing homeless woman while attempting to rob her
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

Malanka: The pagan-rooted Ukrainian new year festival

In pics: Countries with World's most powerful passport; see India's ranking

In pics: Countries with World's most powerful passport; see India's ranking

Australia: Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir vandalised in Melbourne allegedly by Khalistan...

Australia: Hindu temple BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir vandalised in Melbourne allegedly by Khalistan...

Taiwan: Passengers panic as phone charger catches fire on flight, 2 injured; shocking video surfaces

Taiwan: Passengers panic as phone charger catches fire on flight, 2 injured; shocking video surfaces

White House: First lady Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

White House: First lady Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed