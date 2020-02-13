Sajid’s resignation becomes biggest casualty of UK cabinet reshuffle

Sajid Javid is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver who fought racism to become a high-flying banker and eventually Boris Johnson's finance minister before unexpectedly resigning on Thursday.

The 50-year-old's career had been skyrocketing until he became the biggest casualty of Johnson’s first government shakeup since the Conservative leader became prime minister in July.

Javid served as interior minister under former prime minister Theresa May and was chosen by Johnson to become his effective second in command just as Britain was facing a crash exit from the European Union.