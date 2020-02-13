Sajid’s resignation becomes biggest casualty of UK cabinet reshuffle

Sajid Javid is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver who fought racism to become a high-flying banker and eventually Boris Johnson's finance minister before unexpectedly resigning on Thursday.
The 50-year-old's career had been skyrocketing until he became the biggest casualty of Johnson’s first government shakeup since the Conservative leader became prime minister in July.
Javid served as interior minister under former prime minister Theresa May and was chosen by Johnson to become his effective second in command just as Britain was facing a crash exit from the European Union.
He replaced Philip Hammond as Chancellor of the Exchequer when the prospects of a messy divorce after 46 years was unnerving the markets and sending the pound to multi-year lows.
Javid grew up in a tough area of the southwestern English city of Bristol, where he recalled being called the racist term “Paki” in school. He won promotions to business and then housing secretary before arriving in April 2018 at the interior ministry.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's reshuffle descended into complete chaos as Sajid Javid dramatically quit as Chancellor in a turf war with maverick No10 aide Dominic Cummings.
Following more than an hour of frantic wrangling behind closed doors, Javid finally resigned in protest, derailing what had appeared to be a smooth overhaul of ministers.
“The PM said Javid had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team,” a source close to Javid said. “The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms”, reports the Daily Mail.
