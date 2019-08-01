Rwanda closes border with Congo over Ebola outbreak

Kinshasa: Rwanda closed its border with Congo over the deadly Ebola outbreak on Thursday, while a Congolese official said a person who had contact with the second confirmed Ebola case in the border city of Goma was receiving treatment after showing signs of the disease. The Ebola coordinator for North Kivu province, Dr Aruna Abedi, told The Associated Press that the person in treatment is a suspected case.

It was not clear whether the person is a family member of the man who died on Wednesday. He had spent several days at home with his family while showing symptoms. If this suspected case is confirmed, it could be the first transmission of Ebola in this outbreak inside Goma, a city of over 2 mn people on the Rwandan border.