Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away - Five landmark judgements by 'The Notorious RBG'

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC.

Who was Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

She was regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist.

She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

Over an illustrious legal career spanning six decades, Ginsburg attained unparalleled celebrity status for a jurist in the US, revered by liberals and conservatives alike, the BBC said in a report.

Born to Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1933, Ginsburg studied at Harvard Law School, where she was one of only nine women in a class of about 500 men.

In 1972, Ginsburg co-founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Toward the end of her life, Ginsburg became a national icon. Due in part to her withering dissents, Ginsburg was dubbed the Notorious RBG by her army of fans online - a nod to the late rapper The Notorious BIG.