Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away - Five landmark judgements by 'The Notorious RBG'

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC.
Who was Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
She was regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist.
She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.
Over an illustrious legal career spanning six decades, Ginsburg attained unparalleled celebrity status for a jurist in the US, revered by liberals and conservatives alike, the BBC said in a report.
Born to Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1933, Ginsburg studied at Harvard Law School, where she was one of only nine women in a class of about 500 men.
In 1972, Ginsburg co-founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Toward the end of her life, Ginsburg became a national icon. Due in part to her withering dissents, Ginsburg was dubbed the Notorious RBG by her army of fans online - a nod to the late rapper The Notorious BIG.
The landmark judgements by Ginsburg:
United States v. Virginia (1996)
In this judgement, she wrote the majority opinion striking down Virginia Military Institute’s traditional male-only admission policy.
United States v. O’Hagan (1997)/ Insider Trading judgement
In this judgement, she stated that insider trading laws apply to people who have confidential information even if they do not have any connection to the company whose shares are being bought.
Olmstead v. L.C (1999)
In this judgement she stated, "under the Americans for Disabilities Act states are required to place persons with mental disabilities in community settings rather than in institutions when the State’s treatment professionals have determined that community placement is appropriate, the transfer from institutional care to a less restrictive setting is not opposed by the affected individual, and the placement can be reasonably accommodated, taking into account the resources available to the State and the needs of others with mental disabilities."
Friends of the Earth v. Laidlaw Environmental Services (2002)
In this judgement, she sided by the residents in the area of the North Tyger River in South Carolina and ruled that they have standing to sue Laidlaw based on the argument that its pollution prevented them from using the waterway for recreation.
Timbs v. Indiana (2019)
In this judgement, she staed that the Eighth Amendment’s ban on excessive fines applies to states and local governments, not just federal government.
Former Presidents, veteran politicians and senior jurists were among those to mourn her death.
Former President Jimmy Carter called her a "truly great woman", writing in a statement: "A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the US Court of Appeals in 1980."
"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted.
Eric Trump, the son of President Trump, said Ginsburg was "a remarkable woman with an astonishing work ethic".
"She was a warrior with true conviction and she has my absolute respect," he tweeted.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)