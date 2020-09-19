Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies: Top 10 quotes from the pioneering US SC Justice

A strong advocate of women's rights and gender equality, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died at her home in Washington on Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench, developed a rock star status during her career and was dubbed the 'Notorious RBG'.

She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action.

Here are 10 powerful quotes from Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

1. Reacting in anger or annoyance will not advance one's ability to persuade.

2. Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.

3. Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life. Reading shaped my dreams, and more reading helped me make my dreams come true.

4. Don't be distracted by emotions like anger, envy, resentment. These just zap energy and waste time.

5. You can disagree without being disagreeable.

6. Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.

7. The state controlling a woman would mean denying her full autonomy and full equality.

8. My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.

9. Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.

10. Just as buildings in California have a greater need to be earthquake proofed, places, where there is greater racial polarization in voting, have a greater need for prophylactic measures to prevent purposeful race discrimination.

(With input from Agencies)