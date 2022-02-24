Russia's invasion of Ukraine: The story so far

Russia has begun what President Vladimir Putin has called a "special military operation" in Ukraine, ending weeks of speculation about Russia's intentions in Ukraine.

In a televised address to the Russian people, Putin said that the operation is aimed at the "de-militarisation and de-nazification" of Ukraine.

Missile strikes and explosions have been reported in several parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister accused Russia of starting a full-scale war and implored the UN to "do everything possible" to stop it. US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack and vowed to hold Russia accountable. Leaders from the UK, European Union, UN and NATO have also strongly condemned the Russian offensive.

The Ukrainian armed forces say they have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter. Russia's defence ministry has denied that its aircraft were shot down, and stated that Ukrainian air defences and air bases had been "destroyed."

Meanwhile, Russian military convoys have reportedly crossed into Ukraine in northern Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and in the eastern Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine's border guard service (DPSU) has said.

It said the Russian offensive was preceded by artillery fire, and that there were injuries among Ukrainian border guards. It added that Ukraine's border guards and the armed forces are "taking all measures to stop the enemy".

With reports of missile strikes and explosions widely reported in major cities across the country, it is clear that Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow's response will be "instant" if anyone tries to take on Russia. He urged Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine to lay down their weapons and return to their homes.

Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of starting a full-scale war, and urged the UN "to do everything possible" to stop it.

The Russian military said it has struck Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and hasn’t targeted populated areas. The Russian Defense Ministry statement said the military is using precision weapons to target Ukrainian air bases, air defense assets and other military infrastructure. It claimed that “there is no threat to civilian population.”

Beyond casualties that could overwhelm Ukraine’s government, the consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, jolting global financial markets and threatening the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Asian stock markets plunged and oil prices surged after the military action got underway. Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

Early Thursday, airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice to airmen. A commercial flight tracking website showed that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 flying from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine was a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane, which began flying westward early Thursday after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.

Another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks hit Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites on Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Officials have long said they expect cyberattacks to precede and accompany any Russian military incursion, and analysts said the incidents hew to a nearly two-decade-old Russian playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST