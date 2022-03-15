Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts Germany to re-arm; Berlin to buy US stealth fighters

Germany announced on Monday that it will replace its fleet of Tornado bombers with U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets.

“The F-35 gives us a unique potential to cooperate with our NATO allies and other partners in Europe,” Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as translated by Germany’s mission to NATO.

The F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin would help replace Germany’s decades-old Tornado fleet, according to media reports confirmed by the source.

Tornados are the only jets capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stationed in Germany that are a key part of NATO deterrence.

The decision comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month announced a massive boost in defense spending as the Ukraine conflict forces Berlin to reassess its foreign and defense policies.

Berlin is seeking to use the Lockheed Martin planes to replace the Tornados, which were introduced more than 40 years ago.

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said he would bring the nation's investments above a key NATO commitment of 2% of GDP.

The F-35 is considered the world's most modern combat aircraft. Its unique shape and outer coating make the jet difficult for enemy radar to detect.

At present, the Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. However, the German air force has been flying those planes since the 1980s, and they are due to be phased out between 2025 and 2030.

The news was cause for celebration for Lockheed Martin, as the F-35 has now won every fighter contest it had entered, with Germany previously standing alone as the sole holdout.

“We are proud of the confidence the German Federal Ministry of Defense and Luftwaffe officials have shown in choosing the F-35,” the company said in a statement. “Lockheed Martin values our strong partnership and history with the German Air Force and looks forward to continuing that partnership.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:58 AM IST