Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot to halt all international flights, except Belarus, from March 8

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot will stop all international flights, except Belarus, from March 8, the TASS news agency quoted the company as saying on Saturday, reported Reuters.

This came after Russia's state aviation authority recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.

Meanwhile, the cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart today as Ukrainian officials said the work to remove civilians had halted amid shelling hours after Russia announced the deal.

The Russian defense ministry earlier said it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and the eastern city of Volnovakha. The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open.

"The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office. "Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor." Russia breached the deal in Volnovakha as well, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told reporters. "We appeal to the Russian side to stop firing," she said.

Meanwhile, Russian outlet RIA Novosti carried a Russian defense ministry claim that the firing came from inside both communities against Russian positions.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:07 PM IST