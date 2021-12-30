Russia's COVID-19 death toll is now second-highest globally, data from Russia’s state statistics service and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

According to the report, the overall pandemic death toll has reached 658,634. Meanwhile, 87,527 people died from coronavirus-related causes in November, making it the deadliest month since the start of the pandemic in the country.

With this, Russia has overtaken Brazil which has recorded 618,800 deaths.

The death toll in the United States is the highest. 825,663 people have died due to coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

Meanwhile, Russia has confirmed 21,073 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,479,344 the federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 21,073 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,718 cases (8.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.2%.

Moscow registered 2,661 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,532 new cases and the Moscow region with 977 new cases.

In the same 24 hours, 43,004 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,423,227.

(With ANI/Sputnik inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:05 PM IST