Russians will need visa to travel to Ukraine from July 1st; here's all you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday announced that Kyiv plans to introduce visas for Russians from July 1.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskyy wrote, "Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation”. He said the decision, which is due to be formalised through a Cabinet resolution, was motivated by "unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

The move will end visa-free travel for Russians that began when Ukraine got independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

However, the move is likely to be viewed as symbolic given that the borders between the neighbouring countries are officially closed while they are at war in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, it represents a significant change to the ease of travel as many Russians have relatives across the border, while others travelled regularly to visit Ukraine's southern beaches and urban cultural hubs.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Zelenskyy today said Ukraine has taken its first step on the EU membership path.

"I commend the positive @EU_Commission Conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status. It’s the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer. Grateful to @vonderleyen & each EC member for a historic decision. I expect the positive result from #EUCO next week," he tweeted.

