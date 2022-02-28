Russians hold anti-war rallies amid arrests

From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again on Sunday to protest the invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

Demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centres, chanting “No to war!” as President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin's standoff with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war. “I have two sons and I don't want to give them to that bloody monster. War is a tragedy for all of us,” Dmitry Maltsev, 48, who joined the rally in St Petersburg, told The Associated Press.

Protests against the invasion started on Thursday in Russia and have continued daily ever since, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to crack down on the rallies and detain protesters. The Kremlin has sought to downplay the protests, insisting a much broader share of Russians support the assault on Ukraine. In St Petersburg, where several hundred gathered in the city centre, police in full riot gear grabbed one protester after another, with some being dragging into police vans, even though the demonstration was peaceful.

Footage from Moscow showed police throwing several female protesters on the ground before dragging them away. According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday evening police detained at least 1,474 Russians in 45 cities over anti-war demonstrations that day.

The anti-war protests on Sunday appeared smaller and more scattered than the ones that took place on the first day of Russia's attack in Ukraine, when thousands of people rallied in Moscow and St Petersburg, but their true scale was hard to assess and they seemed to pick up speed as the day went on. “It is a crime both against Ukraine and Russia.

I think it is killing both Ukraine and Russia. I am outraged, I haven't slept for three nights, and I think we must now declare very loudly that we don't want to be killed and don't want Ukraine to be killed,” said Olga Mikheeva, who protested in the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:25 AM IST