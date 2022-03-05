Russian troops have destroyed Ukraine's entire military infrastructure, everything is going according to plan: Vladimir Putin

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its 10th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that conducting a special military operation in Ukraine was a big decision for Russia. "We had tried a lot to avoid the war but in the end, this step had to be taken," he said, adding that the Russian army has nearly completed the demolition of military infrastructure in Ukraine and everything is going according to the plan, Russian state media Sputnik reported.

"The first thing they did was the destruction of the entire military infrastructure. Well, not all, but partially, mainly warehouses with weapons, ammunition, aviation, air defence systems. Air defence systems, their elimination requires a certain amount of time they need to be opened, then hit. Practically, this work has been completed," Putin said at a meeting with female flight crews of Russian airlines, Russian state media Sputnik reported.

He added that there were no conscripts involved in the military operation, which he said was being carried out only by professional soldiers.

"There is not one conscript and we don't plan for there to be," Putin said. "Our army will fulfil all the tasks. I don't doubt that at all. Everything is going according to plan," Putin said.

The President further said that UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss’s remark about the possible involvement of NATO in the conflict in Ukraine has prompted Moscow to put its deterrence forces on high alert.

"Russia decided to bring the deterrence forces into a special combat duty regime after Truss blurted out that NATO could be involved in the conflict in Ukraine," Sputnik reported quoting Putin.

Furthermore, Putin had earlier today warned that any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered as 'participation in the armed conflict', adding that Russia would view "any move in this direction as an intervention that will pose a threat to our service members," he said.

He reiterated that his aims are to defend Russian speaking communities through the 'demilitarisation and de-Nazification' of the country so that it became neutral.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that 'all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you'.

Nato has rejected Kyiv's request for a no-fly zone, on the grounds it would escalate the war beyond Ukraine.

Moreover, the Russian leader dismissed concerns that some sort of martial law or emergency situation could be declared in Russia. He said such a measure was imposed only when there was a significant internal or external threat.

(with agency inputs)

