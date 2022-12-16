Russian prez Putin holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi after reports of latter 'refusing a meeting' over nuclear threats

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) | ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

This comes a few days after the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to meet President Vladimir Putin was a “misunderstanding".

Earlier, several reports had suggested that PM Narendra Modi refused to meet Vladimir Putin after threats by the Russian premier to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Sources, however, had said that PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual in-person summit this year. The decision was taken a long ago since as both head of the states had already met in September on the sidelines of an event.