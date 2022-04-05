Russian oil accounts for less than 2% of India's energy imports; US takes issue

India's import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 percent of the country's total energy imports, the White House said in its latest remarks as the purchase of Russian oil remains a hotly debated issue amid the Ukraine war.

"Daleep Singh, our deputy national security adviser was just there (India). Energy payments are not sanctioned, that's a decision made by each individual country. We've been very clear that each country is going to make its own decision even as we've made the decision and other countries have made the decision to ban energy imports," Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said at a press briefing when she was questioned about India's oil purchase.

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.

Worth noting is the fact that India's oil purchases from the US have also skyrocketed.

For the first time, India was the No. 1 purchaser of U.S. oil in 2021, one of the United States’ fastest-growing exports.

"Friends don't set red lines," Daleep Singh, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, told reporters, adding however that its partners in Europe and Asia had been urged to cut their reliance on "an unreliable energy supplier".

In addition, India needs Russian military hardware as deterrence against China, with which it was involved in a deadly border clash with in 2020. China too has stopped short of condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Singh alluded to Russia-China ties when he warned India that Russia would not be a reliable ally ahead of the foreign ministers' meeting.

"Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China. And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favourable that is for India," he said.

Singh said the United States was ready to help India diversify its energy and defence supplies. India is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:03 AM IST