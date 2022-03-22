Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner journalist donates medal to fund for Ukrainian refugees

Joint Nobel Prize winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov on Tuesday said that he will be donating his prize medal to help the Ukrainian refugees and will raise funds for them, according to various media reports.

Muratov, the editor of Russia's leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression," news agency AFP reported.

"My newspaper and I have decided to donate the gold medal to a fund to help Ukrainian refugees. We ask auction houses that can put this world-famous award on sale to get in contact," Muratov wrote on Telegram.

"There are already over 10 million refugees. I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award," he further said.

In his post, he mentioned that he wanted to share the medal "with peaceful refugees and wounded and sick children who need emergency treatment."

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and Russia's Muratov received their Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. The two laureates were awarded the prize on October 8 "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in the face of authoritarian governments.

