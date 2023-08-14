Russian Navy Fires Warning Shots At Cargo Ship En Route Ukraine In Black Sea

Russian Navy |

Russia: The war between Russia and Ukraine has escalated further as the Russian Navy on Sunday (August 13) fired warning shots at a cargo ship 'Sukru Okan' en route to Ukraine. The shots were fired on the cargo vessel in the southwestern Black Sea while it was moving northwards, as per reports. This is the first time ever that Russia targetted a merchant ship outside of Ukraine after its exit from the landmark UN-brokered grain deal in July, said reports.

Russian Military carries out inspection

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the warning shots were fired at the merchant vessel from its Vasily Bykov patrol ship with automatic weapons. As per reports from Reuters, the ministry also said that the Russian military entered the vessel with the help of its Ka-29 helicopter, and after carrying out the inspection of the vessel, the Russian security forces then allowed the vessel to continue its journey towards the Izmail port.

Missile attack on Crimean Bridge

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said that two missiles were fired at the Crimean Bridge, which is 19 km long and links Crimea to Russia, by the Ukrainian forces. The Russian air defence system thwarted the attack. The Ministry said that two Ukrainian missiles that were attempting to attack the Crimean Bridge were shot down by the Russian air defence system. The incident occured on Saturday (August 12).

Missiles intercepted in the air

As per reports, Ukraine launched two S-200 missiles to target the Crimean Bridge which was intercepted in the air on time and were taken down by the Russian air defence systems, said the Defence Ministry. There were reports of two explosions near the bridge.

Missiles shot down

As per reports, the Russian air defence systems tracked the missile and shot them down. A major attack that could have resulted in loss of lives of many people was averted by the Russian air defence system.

