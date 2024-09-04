Russian Missile Attack Kills At Least 51 At Ukrainian Military Facility

Image for representation |

In what was one of the deadliest attacks by Russia on Ukraine since the war started, Russian missiles targeted a Ukrainian military education centre killing at least 51 people and injuring more than 200, said media reports citing Ukraine's prosecutor general's office. The military school is located in Poltava in Ukraine. A nearby hospital was also targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and said that according to the information he received, two ballistic missiles hit the area. he added that the attack partially destroyed one of the telecommunications institute's buildings.

I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike in Poltava. According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area. They targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, partially destroying one of the telecommunications institute's buildings.… pic.twitter.com/TNppPr1OwF — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 3, 2024

He again made a case for greater support to Ukraine and said the country needed air defence systems and missiles.

"...to everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: air defense systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not somewhere in a warehouse," he said in a statement.

Zelensky said that he had ordered investigation into what happened at the

Filip Pronin, the chief of Poltava region military administration said on Telegram that the rescue work was going on at the sight of the attack and that 18 more people may be stuck under the rubble.

He added that at least 10 residential buildings were also damaged.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. After initial territorial success, Russian forces had to retreat in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance. Western countries, led by the US, poured in billions of dollars as humanitarian and military help for Ukraine. Although this led to provision of better weapons and equipment, Ukraine has not been able to stage the widely expected counterattack till date. This has led to doubts in the Western camp about capability of Ukrainian forces to make a comeback in the ongoing war. This is also stoked a rethink of West's continued support to Ukraine.