VIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead

Russian Millitary Plane Crashes In Belgorod | X

A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian Prisoners of War (PoW) crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, according to reports. The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for exchange in swap, the Russian Defence Ministry said. No one survived the plane crash.

"At around 11 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight," news agency AFP reported quoting Moscow's defence ministry as saying. "On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," it said.

Russian Il-76 airlifter crashed in Belgorod region of Russia, Russian media report.



There has been no official information.



Ukrainian Defense Ministry cannot confirm at the moment whether the aircraft has been shot down by Ukrainian Defense Forces - information is being… pic.twitter.com/Cev5nrZYSr — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 24, 2024

The military aircraft crashed on its right wing and was up in flames in a residential area. A video of the crash also surfaced on social media. The video showed the plane rapidly losing altitude and heading straight toward the ground.

Aircraft Was Carrying Missiles?

While Russia said the crashed aircraft was transporting PoWs, local media in Ukraine claimed that Ukrainian defence forces shot down the plane as it was carrying missiles for the S-300 surface-air defence system.