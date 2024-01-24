 VIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead

VIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead

The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for further exchange, the Russian Defence Ministry said

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Russian Millitary Plane Crashes In Belgorod | X

A Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian Prisoners of War (PoW) crashed on Wednesday in the country's Belgorod region, according to reports. The military IL-76 aircraft was transporting 65 service members for exchange in swap, the Russian Defence Ministry said. No one survived the plane crash.

"At around 11 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), an IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region during a routine flight," news agency AFP reported quoting Moscow's defence ministry as saying. "On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," it said.

Read Also
S7 Airline Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Technical Malfunction; Video...
article-image
Read Also
Video: Crowd Storms Makhachkala Airport In Russia's Dagestan To Protest Against Flight From Israel,...
article-image

The military aircraft crashed on its right wing and was up in flames in a residential area. A video of the crash also surfaced on social media. The video showed the plane rapidly losing altitude and heading straight toward the ground.

Aircraft Was Carrying Missiles?

While Russia said the crashed aircraft was transporting PoWs, local media in Ukraine claimed that Ukrainian defence forces shot down the plane as it was carrying missiles for the S-300 surface-air defence system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead

VIDEO: Russian Military Plane Carrying 65 Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Crashes In Belgorod, All Dead

US: Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary Against Nikki Haley As Per Early Estimates

US: Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary Against Nikki Haley As Per Early Estimates

Elon Musk Advocates For India's Permanent UNSC Membership, Says 'India Not Having Permanent Seat Is...

Elon Musk Advocates For India's Permanent UNSC Membership, Says 'India Not Having Permanent Seat Is...

Virgin Atlantic Flight From Manchester To New York Cancelled After British Traveller Spots Missing...

Virgin Atlantic Flight From Manchester To New York Cancelled After British Traveller Spots Missing...

US Shooting: Gunman Kills 8 In Different Parts Of Chicago Suburbs; Armed Suspect At Large

US Shooting: Gunman Kills 8 In Different Parts Of Chicago Suburbs; Armed Suspect At Large