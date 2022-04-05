'Russian military no different from other terrorists': Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday amid global outrage over what has been called a "massacre" in the Bucha town of the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian military is no different from other terrorists and that they must be brought to justice.

"This (Russian forces in Bucha) is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh, who occupied some territory, and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council," Zelenskyy told the UN. "The world is yet to learn the full truth of Ukraine," he said.

He urged the UN to act immediately and said there must be a fair representation of all regions in the Security Council.

"UN needs to act immediately, its system must be reformed immediately...There must be a fair representation of all regions in the Security Council. Russian military must be brought to justice," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Talking about the atrocties committed by the Russian military in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, "Civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped & killed in front of their children. What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples..."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a "torture chamber" was discovered in the town called Bucha, from which some of the grimmest details have emerged.

The Ukrainian prosecutor-general's office said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement of a children's sanatorium where civilians were tortured and killed.

High-resolution satellite imagery by commercial provider Maxar Technologies, meanwhile, showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:03 PM IST