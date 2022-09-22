e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussian influencer accused of ‘extremist activity’ for using banned social media sites

Russian influencer accused of ‘extremist activity’ for using banned social media sites

A Moscow court banned Instagram and Facebook in March during a crackdown on western social media giants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Instagram @logiinovva

A Russian fashion influencer identified as Veronika Loginova suggested via social media post that she might end up in jail for six years for using Instagram. Reportedly, a Moscow court banned Instagram and Facebook in March during a crackdown on western social media giants.

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram profile, which has around 555K followers, sharing excerpts from the government-sent notice. Vice News reported that Ms Loginova was charged with "extremist activities."

Earlier this year, Alina Fazleeva, a Russian influencer had come under legal scanner for reportedly posing naked under a holy tree in Bali. Alina was subject to six years in jail and a substantial fine for posting an indecent image of herself posing beside a 700-year-old sacred kayu putih tree at a temple in Bali.

In May, when the incident came to light, media reported that the Instagram influencer, who then had over 16K followers, could be charged over pornography as Niluh Djelantik, who is a Balinese entrepreneur reported her to the authorities after coming across the images.

Read Also
Kerala: Russia-based YouTuber, singer and ayurvedic doctor to be next priest of Guruvayur temple
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Russian influencer accused of ‘extremist activity’ for using banned social media sites

Russian influencer accused of ‘extremist activity’ for using banned social media sites

EAM Jaishankar shares concerns about welfare of Indian community with UK, following communal...

EAM Jaishankar shares concerns about welfare of Indian community with UK, following communal...

Mutilated body parts found inside multiple suitcases at New York flat

Mutilated body parts found inside multiple suitcases at New York flat

North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia, accuses US of 'spreading rumours'

North Korea denies supplying weapons to Russia, accuses US of 'spreading rumours'

Iran hijab protests: As death toll rises and anger grows, Iran curbs Whatsapp and Instagram

Iran hijab protests: As death toll rises and anger grows, Iran curbs Whatsapp and Instagram