Russian influencer accused of ‘extremist activity’ for using banned social media sites

Instagram @logiinovva

A Russian fashion influencer identified as Veronika Loginova suggested via social media post that she might end up in jail for six years for using Instagram. Reportedly, a Moscow court banned Instagram and Facebook in March during a crackdown on western social media giants.

The 18-year-old took to her Instagram profile, which has around 555K followers, sharing excerpts from the government-sent notice. Vice News reported that Ms Loginova was charged with "extremist activities."

Earlier this year, Alina Fazleeva, a Russian influencer had come under legal scanner for reportedly posing naked under a holy tree in Bali. Alina was subject to six years in jail and a substantial fine for posting an indecent image of herself posing beside a 700-year-old sacred kayu putih tree at a temple in Bali.

In May, when the incident came to light, media reported that the Instagram influencer, who then had over 16K followers, could be charged over pornography as Niluh Djelantik, who is a Balinese entrepreneur reported her to the authorities after coming across the images.