Russian court fines Twitter $116,778 over illegal content

Moscow: A court in Russian has fined the microblogging platform Twitter $116,778 for violating the country's Internet legislation by failing to remove banned content. The platform has been grappling with government scrutiny globally including in India over the presence of bad accounts.

Part of the content in question urged minors to take part in illegal protests, promoted drug use, and spread child pornography, reports Xinhua news agency.

Twitter has 60 days to pay the fine from the day the ruling comes into force. According to Russia's TASS News Agency, Moscow's Tagansky District Court handed Twitter a total of 8.9 million rubles in fines ($116,778) for refusing to delete tweets urging minors to join an unauthorised and illegitimate event.

The court was set to consider three more protocols that the Russian media watchdog had filed against Facebook. The consideration of three similar protocols against Google has been postponed to May 4.