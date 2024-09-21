 Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station
Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub Break Record For Longest Stay On International Space Station

Russian Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko & Nikolai Chub | Russian Embassy In South Africa | X

Moscow: Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub have set a new record for the longest single mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos has said in a statement.

Record Broken

Kononenko and Chub broke the previous record for the longest continuous stay in space within the framework of an ISS program, which was set by cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. The three set the previous record in September 2023, by spending 370 days, 21 hours, 22 minutes, and 16 seconds aboard the ISS, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kononenko and Chub, who departed for the ISS on September 15, 2023, are expected to return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on September 23, 2024, after spending a record 374 days in space.

