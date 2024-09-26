 Russian, Chinese FM Deem Western Sanctions 'Unacceptable' During Talks At UNGA
Russian, Chinese FM Deem Western Sanctions 'Unacceptable' During Talks At UNGA

During the discussion, both countries said the sanctions imposed by the Western countries' violated UN Security Council resolutions and undermined global economic stability.

Thursday, September 26, 2024
article-image
(File photo) UNGA |

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

During their discussion, both leaders reiterated the sanctions imposed by the Western countries' violated UN Security Council resolutions and undermined global economic stability.

"Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi mentioned that Western countries' illegitimate sanctions imposed in circumvention of UN Security Council resolutions are unacceptable as they undermine the stability of the global economy and universal forms of trade and economic cooperation," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers highlighted the importance of enhancing foreign policy coordination at international platforms, including the UN, BRICS, SCO, APEC, and G20, and also to get engaged in discussions on global and Eurasian security, specifically the situation in Ukraine and tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, including the situation in Taiwan.

"An in-depth discussion was held on global and Eurasian security, including the settlement process for the Ukrainian crisis and measures to counter the West's escalating situation in the Asia-Pacific region and around Taiwan, as well as on a number of other issues on the regional agenda," the statement read.

Besides this, both leaders praised the development of political dialogue and cooperation between Russia and China and focused on implementing agreements reached at higher levels and preparing for the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan.

Prior to this, Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York.

