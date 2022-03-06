e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy pushes call for no-fly zone over Ukraine

NATO countries have ruled out policing a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine.
Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: Twitter Image

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pushing his call for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Establishing a no-fly zone would risk escalating the conflict by involving foreign militaries directly. Although the United States and many Western countries have backed Ukraine with weapons shipments, they have sent no troops.

Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday that the world is strong enough to close our skies."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
