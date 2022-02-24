Russia-Ukraine war: Why did Vladimir Putin launch attack? Know what happened during invasion and its impact

The Russian military juggernaut was literally firing on all cylinders as it launched on Thursday simultaneous strikes from all sides -- by land and by air -- hitting cities and military bases.

Spooked Ukrainian citizens scampered for cover in basements and other robust structures while others hit the road to flee away from the wailing air sirens and incessant shelling.

Missiles and bombs rained from the sky, helicopters buzzed overhead, tanks rolled across the border from Belarus and paratroopers descended from the skies like a swarm of locusts.

By noon, Russian combat choppers had wrested control of the skies over Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and laid siege to the Gostomel air base. But shortly afterwards, Ukrainian jets were streaking across the city, followed by reports that up to four choppers had been brought down.

Ukraine's government accused Moscow of unleashing a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout was already reverberating around the globe.

While announcing the military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal, as he threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere, with “consequences you have never seen”.

Russian tanks, rolling out of Crimea, had broken through Ukrainian lines and had seized power plants - with a Russian flag seen fluttering over Kakhovka Hydroelectric plant.

In certain pockets, Ukrainian forces appeared to be putting up a stiff resistance, trying to fend off the Russian tanks and armoured vehicles, many of which had been reduced to a mangled heap.

Bodies were seen strewn in streets but the estimates of dead and injured were almost non-existent. One Ukrainian official said 'hundreds' had been killed in early fighting, while another put the death toll at 40.

Sirens rang out incessantly in Ukraine's capital and people massed in train stations and queued outside ATMs and gasoline pumps; there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on most highways as there was a scramble to get out of the cities.

“A full-scale war in Europe has begun,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said. The Baltic nations were on tenterhooks and feel they may be next on Putin’s agenda to reclaim the lost empire.

World leaders decried the attack, which could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine's democratically elected government, upend the post-Cold War security order and result in severe economic impact around the world from soaring heating bills to spikes in food prices.

“We woke up in a different world today,” Germany's foreign minister said, as NATO agreed to beef up land and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

Global financial markets plunged and oil prices soared, and governments from US to Asia and Europe readied new sanctions after weeks of failed efforts to find a diplomatic solution. But global powers have said they will not intervene militarily to defend Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law. Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault were urged to stay home and not to panic, even as officials said Russian troops were rolling into Ukraine, and big explosions were heard in the capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west.

“We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?” 64-year-old Liudmila Gireyeva said in Kyiv. She planned to head to the western city of Lviv and then to try to move to Poland to join her daughter. Putin “will be damned by history, and Ukrainians are damning him.”

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the US had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion.

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. He claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarise” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

The attacks came first from the air and the Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine's entire air defence in a matter of hours, and European authorities declared the country's air space an active conflict zone. Russia's claims could not immediately be verified, nor could Ukrainian ones that they had shot down several Russian aircraft.

The Ukrainian air defence system and air force date back to the Soviet era and are dwarfed by Russia's massive air power and precision weapons.

US President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack”. The president said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the assault as a “full-scale invasion” and said the country would “defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now”.

World stock markets plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel. Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and US futures were sharply lower. Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel Thursday on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies. The ruble sank.

The Ukrainian president had said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens, that ‘‘when you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he had tried to call Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond. Later, he warned that the ‘‘this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.”

“Any provocation, any spark, could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.

The attack began even as the UN Security Council was holding an emergency meeting to hold off an invasion. Members still unaware of Putin's announcement of the operation appealed to him to stand down.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:57 PM IST