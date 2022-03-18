Russia-Ukraine War: 'We should do everything to reduce Putin’s power and destroy it', says German Vice-Chancellor

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Friday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions on Ukraine and called for the destruction of Putin's power. called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power to be reduced and ultimately destroyed.

"President Vladimir Putin must be stooped. We should do everything we can to reduce Putin’s power and, in the end, to destroy it," Habeck, told ARD television reported Reuters.

The minister, who also is the German vice-Chancellor called for an immediate stop to energy imports from Russia, adding, "When we can say with oil and gas … we have secured supply chains, then we can take the next step."

Meanwhile, Putin on Friday spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and said accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling peace talks saying that Moscow was ready to search for solutions.

The German Chancellor has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In the latest reports, Russian missiles struck near Lviv's airport in the far west of Ukraine early Friday, as Moscow expanded a countrywide aerial bombardment campaign that has intensified allegations of war crimes and deliberate targeting of civilians.

As per reports, Russia has attacked Lviv's airport and also destroyed an aircraft repair plant. One person was killed and 4 wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

