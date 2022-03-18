Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling peace talks, says Moscow ready for solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling peace talks and said that Moscow was ready to search for solutions, news agency AFP quoted Kremlin after Putin's call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call between the two.

"Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches," it further added.

The German Chancellor has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with the Russian President earlier in the day, a German government spokesperson said.

According to his spokesman, the telephonic conversation between the two leaders that lasted for nearly one hour, Scholz pressed Putin to make progress in finding a diplomatic solution and told him the humanitarian situation needed to improve.

In talks with Scholz, Putin also stressed that Russian troops were "doing their best" to save civilians including through safe corridors.

Meanwhile, in another phone call on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and told him about Russia's precise demands for a peace deal with Ukraine.

Power crisis has affected over 1.3 million while more than 350,000 people have been displaced since the Russian invasion began.

About 80% of residential buildings are damaged, and 30% are beyond repair. An average of 50 to 100 bombs fall on the city each day, Ukraine has said according to various media reports.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Russia and Ukraine agree on 9 humanitarian corridors for today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:33 PM IST