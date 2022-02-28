Russia-Ukraine War: US suspends operations at embassy in Belarus, Minsk; advises non-emergency employees and family members to leave Russia

The US State Department on Monday announced that it was suspending operations at the US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus and authorizing departure for non-emergency employees and family members at the Embassy in Moscow due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement was made by the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

The move comes after the US embassy in Russia called on Americans to leave “immediately” due to airlines cancelling flights into and out of Russia and several countries banning Russian airlines from using their airspace.

"An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," the US embassy in Russia stated.

“US citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the Embassy warned in a statement on Sunday.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ US says Belarus expected to send troops to join Russia's invasion of Ukraine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:49 PM IST