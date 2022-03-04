Russia-Ukraine War: US slams Putin's 'reign of terror', calls nuclear power plant attack 'war crime'

The US Embassy in Kyiv has called Vladimir Putin's shelling and capture of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine a 'war crime' that has taken his 'reign of terror' one step further, with staff being made to work at the gunpoint, news agency AFP reported.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," the Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant.

He begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster" after the continent's largest plant caught fire after it was shelled.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units," he said in a video message released by his office.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been seized by the Russian military forces, the regional authority said on Friday.

“The territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate was quoted as saying by news agency AFP earlier in the day.

The power plant had caught fire after shelling from Russian forces. The fire was later put out, but the incident sparked concerns about radiation leak.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is one of the world’s 10 largest nuclear power plants where energy from radioactive fuel, uranium-235, is used to heat water that is then turned into steam which is used by turbines to generate power.

It is located in an industrial city in the southeast, supplies an estimated 40 per cent of the country's nuclear power and, according to Zelenskyy, houses six of Ukraine's 15 reactors.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:44 PM IST