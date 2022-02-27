Russia-Ukraine War: US announces additional $54 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

The United States on Sunday said that it is sending nearly $54 million in new humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it grapples with the Russian invasion.

This assistance includes “provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"This assistance enables humanitarian organizations to support citizens of Ukraine already in need & those newly affected by Russia's unprovoked& unjustified attack," he added.

"Our partnership with the people of Ukraine is steadfast and enduring, and we are focused on Ukraine’s urgent humanitarian needs as an important part of our response to Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack," Blinken further said.

The United States on Saturday said that it is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday.

In a statement, Blinken had said the third package for the war-hit nation will include “further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is now facing".

Blinken said that last fall as Russia started amassing troops on the border with its pro-Western neighbour, President Joe Biden authorized $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine, then another $200 million in December as President Vladimir Putin's threat became more acute.

This means total US security assistance committed to Ukraine over the past year now exceeds a billion dollars, the secretary said.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:15 PM IST