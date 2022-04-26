Russia-Ukraine War: UN chief calls for cease-fire, establishment of humanitarian corridors

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a cease-fire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, this week.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a cease-fire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution," Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.

He also called for the establishment of a humanitarian contact group that would bring together representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the UN to "look for opportunities for the creation of humanitarian corridors" in parts of Ukraine.

Guterres also said he wanted to reduce the impact of fighting in Ukraine on food security in other parts of the world. Russian foreign minister Lavrov said that Russia would discuss the situation around Ukraine that acts as a catalyst for a great number of problems which had piled up over recent decades in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Guterres is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:58 PM IST