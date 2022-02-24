Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashed near capital city Kyiv on Thursday as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv: AFP News Agency #RussiaUkraineConflict — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:39 PM IST