Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv

FPJ Web Desk
Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraines democratically elected government. | Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashed near capital city Kyiv on Thursday as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
