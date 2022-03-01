Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian citizens stop advancement of Russian tank; watch video

As Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day, Russian troops continue to invade and attack Ukraine on the order of their President, Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian Army though small in number has stood firm and continues to resist the Russians behind their President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who refuse to leave his country and its people in the war situation.

While there many videos of the Ukrainian citizens resisting Russian army and troops, a new a video of Ukrainian citizens stopping the Russian military convoy in Chernihiv region has gone viral.

Some armed citizens along with the unarmed stood in front of a Russian tank stopping its movement further in the city of Chernihiv.

However, Russians have time and again denied that they are not attacking any residents but their claim has been proved wrong multiple times by the Ukrainian government, which has proof of visuals wherein apartments have been struck, and buildings being damaged by missiles.

Notably, in first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said. The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

The student was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

"A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told PTI.

The MEA said Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities conflict zones. "Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

