World

Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine exodus reaches 1.45 million, says UN agency

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine's borders into neighbouring nations.
Associated Press
Anti-war protesters hold placards during a demonstration against Russias invasion of Ukraine in front of the NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 25, 2022. - NATO leaders hold an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine. | (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)

The International Organisation for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The UN migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
