Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine capital Kyiv to go under fresh 35-hour curfew, announces city Mayor

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will go under 35-hour long fresh curfew from Saturday until Monday morning, news agency AFP quoted saying city Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The curfew is to be lifted on Monday morning, the authorities informed.

"The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday," he said on Telegram.

Klitschko said that shops, pharmacies, gas stations, and public transport will not be operating during the curfew.

"Residents could only go out to seek shelter if sirens go off," he said adding that "public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps will be closed."

Previously a 36-hour long curfew was imposed in the capital in March from 21st to 23rd.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Kyiv region earlier in the day said that the Russian forces have entered the city of Slavutych and seized a hospital there.

Slavutych is located north of Kyiv and west of Chernihiv, outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster.

The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s office of the prosecutor general said Saturday in a message on Telegram.

