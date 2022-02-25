Russia-Ukraine war: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses NATO, EU of failing to take 'determined stance'

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and EU (European Union) of failing to take a "determined stance", reported Hürriyet.

"NATO should have taken a more decisive step," Erdogan said. "The EU and other pro-Western (bodies) have failed to take a serious and determined stance at the moment. They are all providing Ukraine with plenty of advice," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan had called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through dialogue within the Minsk Agreements..

"Russia's actions in Ukraine are unacceptable. This is the challenge to the international law... Both countries are friendly to us. I call on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through a dialogue based on the Minsk Agreements, I told Russian President Vladimir Putin about this during our phone talks," Erdogan said on the air of the national television.

On Wednesday, Erdogan had spoken with Putin over the phone and told him that Turkey wouldn't recognise move against Ukraine's sovereignty. He had also warned Putin against military conflict. According to his office, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would "not recognise any step against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity", adding that this was Ankara's "principled approach".

Meanwhile, Russian operatives are now in Kyiv, Ukraine officials have confirmed in a tweet, BBC reported.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said "the enemy" were in the district of Obolon, about 9 km (5.5 miles) north of Kyiv's parliament in the city centre, the report said.

They've encouraged locals to make Molotov cocktails to fight back, while also advising others to seek shelter. "Peaceful residents- be careful. Do not leave the house!"

Besdies, US intelligence has warned of a plan by Russia to seize an airport in Kyiv, fly in troops, and 'decapitate' the government, Daily Mail reported.

Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Interior Minister, said that Friday will be the war's 'hardest day' as Russia armour pushes down from Chernihiv - to the north-east of the capital - and Ivankiv - to the north-west - in an attempt to encircle Kiev, where President Volodymyr Zelensky is still holed up, the report said.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:30 PM IST