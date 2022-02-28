Russia - Ukraine War: The story so far

Sunday was a "difficult time" for Ukraine's forces, the Ukrainian general staff said, as Russian troops "continue shelling in almost all directions."

In a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes the next 24 hours will be a crucial period for Ukraine as fighting continues across the country.

During the call, Mr Johnson praised Mr Zelensky's leadership since Russia's invasion, according to a UK government spokesperson.

Mr Johnson added the UK would do all it can to make sure defensive aid from the UK and its allies reaches Ukraine. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in a major escalation of tensions with the West. Russia’s conventional military assault on Ukraine entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital.

The United States and European countries said they were upping their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN that Putin’s invocation of Russia’s nuclear arsenal was “dangerous rhetoric.”

The practical meaning of Putin’s order was not immediately clear. Russia and the United States typically have land- and submarine-based nuclear forces on alert and prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not.

Russian troops drew closer to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a city of almost 3 million, and street fighting broke out in Kharkiv. Strategic ports in the south were coming under pressure from attackers.

Ukrainian defenders put up stiff resistance that appeared to slow the invasion. But a U.S. official cautioned that far stronger Russian forces inevitably will learn and adapt their tactics as Russia’s assault goes on.

Pentagon officials said Russian troops are being slowed by Ukrainian resistance, fuel shortages and other logistical problems, and that Ukraine’s air defense systems, while weakened, are still operating.

There are reports that Belarus - which has acted as a springboard for Russian troops - is now preparing to send its own soldiers into Ukraine to assist in the Russian invasion.

The Washington Post, citing an unnamed US official, said that Belarus was preparing for a troop deployment that could begin as soon as today.

Belarus, a longtime Russian ally, borders Ukraine on its north. Its autocratic government voted on Sunday to renounce its non-nuclear status - paving the way for Russia to potentially stage nuclear weapons there.

The number of Ukrainians fleeing Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II grew to 368,000, mostly women and children, the United Nations’ refugee agency said Sunday. That figure more than doubles the agency’s estimate from the day before.

The line of vehicles at the Poland-Ukraine border stretched for 14 kilometers (almost 9 miles), and those fleeing had to endure long waits in freezing temperatures overnight. Over 100,000 people have crossed into Poland alone, according to Polish officials. An additional 66,000 refugees have entered Hungary, with more than 23,000 entering on Saturday alone, according to the Hungarian officials.

