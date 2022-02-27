Russia-Ukraine war: Special UNSC session on Ukrainian crisis to be held tomorrow

As Russian troops pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on its fourth day of invasion, a Special United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on Ukraine crisis shall be held at 3pm as per New York Time on 27th February (1:30 am IST on 28th February).

The UN Security Council had convened at the request of the United States and Albania to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the Russian invasion.

Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states had to vote in favor of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting.

Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- Russia is one of them -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday.

The goal of the "General Assembly special session" will be to "force the 193 members of the UN to take a position" on the conflict and Russia's "violation of the UN Charter," as well as to formally condemn the war, a diplomat speaking under condition of anonymity told AFP.

In the wake of the intensifying crisis, Ukraine had called for an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sunday after Russia vetoed a resolution in UN Security Council on Saturday. The UNSC resolution, which saw 11 votes in favour, one veto and three abstentions, demanded a halt to the armed offensive and the immediate withdrawal of all troops from Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of UNSC and this month's president of the council, blocked the agency's action amid the Ukraine crisis.

It is pertinent to note that India alongside China and the UAE abstained from voting at the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Moscow's "aggression" against Kyiv, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops from the neighbouring country. While eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, India along with China and UAE abstained from voting.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:28 PM IST