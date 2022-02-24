Russia-Ukraine war: Russian occupation forces trying to seize Chornobyl, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Amid Russian inavsion over Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that Russian occupation forces are trying to seize Chornobyl.

"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to Swedish PM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed in a tweet.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:44 PM IST