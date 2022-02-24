e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian occupation forces trying to seize Chornobyl, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

FPJ Web Desk
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." | Evgeniy Maloletka

Amid Russian inavsion over Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that Russian occupation forces are trying to seize Chornobyl.

"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to Swedish PM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed in a tweet.

