Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces escalate attacks on overpopulated areas

Russia renewed its assault on Wednesday on Ukrainian cities in the north, east and south with the pounding lightening up the skyline with balls of fire, mostly over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the southern port of Mariupol following hours of sustained shelling; in the south, Russia is battling for control of Kherson but its mayor says the city is still held by Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, there were reports of more rocket fire and air strikes in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, where Russian paratroops landed overnight, reports BBC.

The Ukrainian news agency quoted the health administration chief of the northern city of Chernihiv as saying two cruise missiles had hit a hospital there. There was no more information.

Kyiv braced for more Russian attacks after missiles struck the city's main TV tower overnight. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned that Russian forces are 'getting closer' but defiantly vowed 'we will fight' to defend the city, with troops setting up barricades. US intelligence said a huge Russian convoy appears to have stalled near Kyiv, though it could just be regrouping for a more-determined attack.

It was not clear when new talks might take place — or what they would yield. Ukraine's leader earlier said Russia must stop bombing before another meeting.

A Russian strike also hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a population of about 1.5 million, killing four people and wounding several, the state emergency service of Ukraine said. It added that residential buildings were also hit, but did not provide further details.

A blast blew the roof off of the five-story police building and set the top floor alight, according to videos and photos released by the service. Pieces of the building were strewn across adjacent streets.

Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the UN refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. Countless others have taken shelter underground.

The overall death toll from the seven-day war is not clear, with neither Russia nor Ukraine releasing the number of troops lost.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:46 PM IST