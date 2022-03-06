Russia-Ukraine War: Russia warns countries against hosting Ukrainian military aircraft, says Moscow may consider them part of conflict

The Russian military has warned Ukraine’s neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory, AP reported.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbours he didn’t identify.

"The use of the airfield networks of neighbouring countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," Russian defence military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, Russian state media TASS reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in the day that the United States was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets to fight invading Russians.

According to AFP reports, the deal could involve Poland handing over its existing MIG-29s, a Soviet/Russian-made jet fighter Ukrainian pilots are familiar with, and the US would then provide its F-16 fighters to Poland as replacements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine to help it protect its skies from Russian airstrikes.

(with agency inputs)

