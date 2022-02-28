Russia-Ukraine War: Russia, Ukraine conclude first round of peace talks in Belarus; here is what we know so far

The Russian and Ukraine delegations have ended peace talks and will return to their respective capital cities for further consultations before the second round of talks, Russian news agency Sputnik has reported.

"The delegations of the two warring nations will return to their respective capitals for further consultations before second round of talks," RIA news agency quoted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak as saying.

The next round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border, Sputnik reported quoting Russia's delegation.

The talks came to an end around the same time when it was reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had signed an official request for his country's membership to the European Union.

The talks between the two sides were aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian president's office said. The Kremlin has declined to comment on Moscow's goals.

The talks are the first between the two sides since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Thursday, but Zelenskyy, in a televised address, said he had little hope of a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone during which he said that demilitarising Ukraine and the West recognising Russian sovereignty over Crimea were key to ending the conflict.

Amid the gripping tensions, the European Union has said that the EU will stand united in its solidarity with Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with its international partners, including through additional political, financial and humanitarian support.

The Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border on Monday to discuss a ceasefire while invading Russian forces met with determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on the fifth day of conflict.

At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured and missing on Monday in rocket strikes and shelling by Russian forces on residential districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and one of the major battlegrounds since Moscow’s invasion.

The head of a U.N. agency said on Monday over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions of dollars of transactions.

