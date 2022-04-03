Russia-Ukraine war: Russia threatens to target Britain-made weapons

Russia has threatened to target British weapons after a video showed a UK-made Starstreak missile shooting down a Russian helicopter in Ukraine.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said heavy artillery and anti-ship missiles that the UK Ministry of Defence has signalled it will ship to Ukraine could be targeted by Russian forces as they enter the country from the West, a Daily Mail report says.

Shipments of the Starstreak missile started arriving in Ukraine last week, and a new video from the Luhansk region shows one of the missiles hitting a Russian attack helicopter and sending it plunging to the ground. The Russian Mi28N helicopter was shot out of the sky and cut in two as its tail was struck by the portable missile, the video footage showed.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said last week that more 'lethal aid' will be sent to Ukraine, including longerrange artillery, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly insisted the UK will provide further defensive support to Ukraine, including a new package of 6,000 more missiles.

‘‘These are new, high-precision weapons. Naturally, our armed forces will view them as a legitimate target if those supplies get through the Ukrainian border,’’ the Russian envoy said.

The Starstreak system is a laser-guided missile that travels at more than three times the speed of sound to take down low-flying enemy jets and attack helicopters. Britain is supplying and training Ukrainian troops in the use of the high-velocity anti-air missiles as well as providing body armour, helmets and combat boots.

He also accused the UK of forming 'overly positive reports' of Ukraine's military and leadership in the article by a Russian state-owned news agency.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:29 AM IST