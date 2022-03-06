Russia-Ukraine War: Russia strikes Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military airbase with long-range weapons

Russia has attacked and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military airbase with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

"The Russian armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled," the statement read.

Konashenkov further informed that the Russian rocket forces have also destroyed the Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system and have taken down 10 Ukrainian planes and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

