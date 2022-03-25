Russia-Ukraine War: Russia lost 1,351 soldiers to Ukraine, says military official

The Russian defence officials on Friday updated its losses in Ukraine and informed that the Russian side have lost 1,351 soldiers, adding that 3,825 soldiers had been wounded, news agency AFP reported.

The officials further informed that the Russian troops had so far evacuated more than 400,000 civilians and condemned Western supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

Russian senior military officials today at a Moscow briefing gave the first update on Russian deaths in weeks.

Speaking about Russia's evacuation efforts through humanitarian corridors, a senior defence ministry official, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that 419,736 civilians had been evacuated to Russia from the separatist eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, and from the of Ukraine.

Of these, more than 88,000 were children while 9,000 were foreigners, the defence official added.

"Russia will continue to open and provide humanitarian corridors in all directions," Mizintsev further said.

ALSO READ 300 feared dead in Mariupol theatre bombing: City officials

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:21 PM IST